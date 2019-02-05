Nawaz’s health okay but intentions not good: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said Nawaz Sharif’s health is fine but his intentions are not good, as he wants to flee country at any cost.

He was talking to the media after attending a ceremony, held for signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Television (PTV) and Alhamra Arts Council for establishment of a forum, the Voice of Punjab (VoP), for the budding artists.

Chohan said the report of 4th medical board, constituted for medical examination of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, showed that his physical condition is almost alright. However, he and his cronies were trying to flee the country on the pretext of medical treatment abroad.

The minister said the Sharifs looted the national wealth worth billions of rupees and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to recover the plundered money. About the Sahiwal incident, the minister said the final JIT report would be presented within 10 days, and the officers who ordered for the operation would be brought to justice.