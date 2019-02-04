Towards success

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Being a developing country, Pakistan is making an effort to reach the highest peak of development. What is keeping the country from treading on the path to success is the neglected education sector.
There is no way that the country can get success if it continues to ignore an important sector.
Hira Kiran
Larkana
