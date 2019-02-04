close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Towards success

Newspost

February 4, 2019

Being a developing country, Pakistan is making an effort to reach the highest peak of development. What is keeping the country from treading on the path to success is the neglected education sector.

There is no way that the country can get success if it continues to ignore an important sector.

Hira Kiran

Larkana

