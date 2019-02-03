Two truckloads of encroachments confiscated

Rawalpindi: Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its encroachment drive operation Saturday confiscated two truckload goods of encroachers from different areas of city.

A spokesman of MCR told this agency that under the supervision of Chief Officer - Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR conducted operation in Ganjmandi and adjoining areas and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors.

The spokesman said that the grand clean-up operation has been accelerated, adding that enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.