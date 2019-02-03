close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
YHN
Y Healthday News
February 3, 2019

Asthma

Islamabad

YHN
Y Healthday News
February 3, 2019

Air pollution makes the air unhealthy — a particularly serious problem for people with asthma. The American Academy of Family Physicians says you should talk with your doctor about:

* Symptoms of exposure to air pollution, which could include chest pain and coughing.

* Long-term medication to manage asthma.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad