‘Railways to establish modern Complaint Centre in Islamabad’

Islamabad: The Pakistan Railways has finalised all arrangements to establish an online Railways state-of-the-art Complaint Centre in Islamabad that would start working from second week of February to redress passengers’ grievances without any delay.

The passengers and other persons will be able to lodge their complaints against any staff of railways, cleanliness, timing of the trains round the clock through website or phone, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Answering a question, he said the department had started campaign against the passengers travelling without tickets, which significantly reduced the number of ticket dodgers.

The official said Pakistan Railways was considering a proposal to send wilful without-ticket passengers in jail instead of imposing heavy fines on them.

The department is bearing a loss of Rs60 million per week due to ticket dodgers.

To another question, he said that different departments of federal and provincial government had to pay Rs2715.41 million to Pakistan Railways on account of freight and level crossing maintenance charges, etc.

Giving details, he said Pakistan Railways has total outstanding amount against the departments of federal government is Rs945.009 million and Rs1770.401 million against the provincial government departments.

He said that federal departments have to pay Rs831.082 million on account of freight and level crossing maintenance charges, National Highway Rs55.464 million of level crossing and maintenance authority charges, Postal Rs19.994 million of land charges, Post Master General Rs17.055 million of freight charges, State Bank of Pakistan Rs12.799 million of freight charges and Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad Rs8.615 million of pension share.

The outstanding amount against provincial department including Food, Communication and Works, Irrigation, Police and Local Government and Community Development (Municipalities TMAs, TMOs etc, he added.

He said that Pakistan Railways had to receive Rs371.490 million from different departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs1228.872 from Punjab, Rs146.208 million of Sindh and Rs23.831 million from Balochistan government departments.

The official said that the provincial government departments had to pay outstanding amount on account of level crossing and maintenance charges, passion share and land charges.