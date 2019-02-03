Sherpao says PTI govt lacks competence

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao on Saturday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its plan to constitute another Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the National Assembly.

Through a statement, he said the move would undermine the democratic set up and spoil atmosphere at the National Assembly.

"It seems the government does not want to run the affairs of the National Assembly in a smooth way," he said, adding the PTI government created deadlock over every issue.

Aftab Sherpao said the bid was aimed at dividing the opposition parties. "Actually, the PTI leaders lack the ability to run the government and that is why they are taking such steps to hide their incompetence," he added. The QWP leader said the National Assembly has never had two public accounts committees, arguing that the attempt was targetted at countering the role of PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the government had failed to provide relief to the people who have been exposed to untold miseries. The people had become disenchanted with the rulers, who reached the corridors of power in the name of change, he added.

"The slogan of change was a ploy to deceive the people," he said, adding that those claiming to establish a state on the model of the Medina State had been unable to mitigate the sufferings of the people who are facing price hike, joblessness and poverty.