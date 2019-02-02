We have bonds of soul with Kashmiris, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Pakistan has always supported and would continue the support for Kashmiris till realisation of their destiny -- the right to self-determination.

Addressing the Kashmir Conference organised by the Nazria Pakistan Council here, the minister said that Pakistanis have bonds of soul with Kashmiris. He said India had occupied Kashmir illegally but now Kashmir has “occupied” the narrative of India which was being ridiculed at the world level due to gross human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) at the hands of brutal Indian armed forces.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Pakistan was desirous of improving its relations with India but the mindset of Indian leadership was the big hurdle in normalization of bilateral relations. The minister said that Kashmiris have been fighting against the Indian occupation, generation after generation and Pakistanis were supporting their cause since the day one.

He said that India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the long-standing dispute of Kashmir. Fawad Hussain said the present government was sincere towards the Kashmir cause. For India, he said Kashmir was a territorial issue but for Pakistan, it was a humanitarianissue as Pakistan has bond of blood and soul with Kashmir.

Due to social media, the Indian state terrorism in Kashmir and its real face has been exposed and the world community could not remain silent over this issue, he said adding even some Kashmiri leaders who traditionally used to support India, have been admitting now that Kashmiris’ hearts are not with India as their love for Pakistan has been increasing with each passing day.

Separately in Oman, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI government will put the country on the path of development by prudent economic measures. Addressing the overseas Pakistanis in Oman, he said the government was working on the agenda of change as promised with the nation.

He said the overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the development of the country by sending remittances through banking channels. Qureshi expressed the confidence that the government will make Pakistan prosperous in five years. Dilating upon the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, he said Pakistan is playing a commendable role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, supporting dialogue between Taliban and the USA. He said they always wanted good relations with India.