‘Int’l air cargo terminal to be set up in Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: A cargo train will soon be launched to facilitate the exports in addition to establishing an international air cargo terminal in Faisalabad, said Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Addressing the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHEMA) North Zone here on Thursday, he said that the government was trying its best to facilitate the businesses with the specific focus on exports and in this connection positive incentives had already been doled out in the Finance Supplementary Second Amendment Bill 2019.

He assured that more facilities would be accorded in the upcoming annual budget after evaluating the results of existing facilities and incentives. He said that work to start one window operation was in full swing to provide all NOCs relating to the establishment of new industries under one-roof.

He said that 70 acres of land had been earmarked for the Expo Centre at M-III Industrial Estate.

“It will help the exporters of Faisalabad to organise international exhibitions to showcase their products”, he added. PHEMA senior vice-chairman Mian Kashif Zia said that the PHEMA was one of the major elected trade bodies of the woven knitwear. “Its members are around 1,600 while it has privileged to offer maximum jobs to the unemployed youths”, he said, adding that its members were earning 3.2 billion dollars per annum. He said that its offices were located in Faisalabad, Karachi, Sialkot and Lahore.