A bad start

The start of the year 2019 for Pakistan’s cricket team has not been good so far. The team is currently on tour in South Africa. After whitewashing Pakistan in the three-match Test series, South Africa has also won the five-match ODI series (3-2). Even though only four months are left to the World Cup, it seems that our players and the team management are not serious about improving the performance. Our cricket team needs to learn from the Indian cricket team as it won both Test and ODI series against Australia in Australia.

The last time Pakistan won the World Cup was in 1992 under the captaincy of the country’s current PM Imran Khan. The team management should work hard on the players as the mega event is just around the corner and our players will have to face even stronger teams.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad