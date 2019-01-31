Cabinet to discuss law and order situation today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its meeting today (Thursday) will review the law and order situation prevailing in the country in the wake of recent incidents of terrorism in different parts of the country and will have discussion on political situation as well.

Well-placed sources told The News that Sahiwal tragedy will also figure in the discussions where four innocent people were mercilessly killed by CTD. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting and it will deal with 21-point agenda.

The federal cabinet is expected to review effective policies regarding softening of Pakistani visas, Hajj Policy and Plan 2019 and Anti-Narcotics Policy 2018.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Institutional Reforms and Austerity (IRA) Dr Ishrat Hussain will brief the cabinet concerning non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The cabinet will discuss and approve additional technical grant for the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme (PMYTS) and an agreement for the promotion of sports between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet will also consider approving the appointment of chairman of the Port Qasim Authority, the Pak-Libya Holding Company and the managing director of the National Investment Trust Limited (NITL). The Cabinet will approve the transfer of communication of the Karachi Infrastructure and Development Company Limited (KIDCL). The rules for the appointment of Deputy Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmed will be approved.

The agenda also includes approval of an additional grant of Rs31.44 million for the Civil Defence, and the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements with various countries. It is likely that the members of the cabinet will have informal discussion about the constitutional amendment introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for creation of new two provinces out of Punjab.

The sources pointed out that Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid (PML-Q) minister will attend the cabinet meeting despite a wedge in the ties of the ruling PTI and PML-Q which is coalition partner in the government.