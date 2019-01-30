‘Business-, worker-friendly labour laws on the anvil’

KARACHI: The government is intent on introducing business- and worker-friendly labour laws to improve productivity, efficiency, quality, and sustainable development, while boosting employee benefits/privileges as well as corporate profitability, governor Sindh said on Tuesday.

“The priority will be given to employment education, skill development, vocational training, and meaningful utilisation of human resources for the country to attain substantial socioeconomic growth,” Imran Ismail, governor of Sindh, said at the concluding session of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan International HR Conference and Awards 2019.

In his welcome address, Majyd Aziz, president EFP, said according to a World Bank report for 2019-20, investment in human capital was fundamental to sustain and progressively enhance economic growth.

Aziz emphasized upon the government to put in place long-term and consistent fiscal, industrial, and labor policies that could provide a climate conducive to foreign and domestic investment as well a level-playing field for business competitiveness.

The EFP president called upon the government to come up with realistic policies that could promote digital technology, global connectivity, and broad-based use of artificial intelligence to render a positive impact on youth and women employment and future of work.

During the morning session, eminent global speakers and consultants such as Ronald Thomas from USA and Mir Mehdi Ali from UK dwelt on the future of human resource and digital human resource.

Thomas stressed that there were key features that HR practitioners must seriously address.

“These are the future of the workplace, future of the enterprise and the future of how work gets done,” he said adding that the HR management was like a lever that propels the enterprise to achieve positive financial results. He termed the head of the HR division in any enterprise as the “Organisational Architect”.