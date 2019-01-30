close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 30, 2019

‘Govt striving to boost economy’

Business

A
APP
January 30, 2019

SUKKUR: The present government’s policy on privatisation would be clear, transparent and as per the best interest of the country, a government official said on Tuesday.

During his visit to district office of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro said that the incumbent government was striving hard to revive and further strengthen the institutions.

The government was taking tough decisions to boost economy, he said, adding that it did not put any additional burden on the common people in the recent economic reforms package.

The country was facing a number of challenges when the present government came into power, but Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on track of development, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business