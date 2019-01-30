‘Govt striving to boost economy’

SUKKUR: The present government’s policy on privatisation would be clear, transparent and as per the best interest of the country, a government official said on Tuesday.

During his visit to district office of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro said that the incumbent government was striving hard to revive and further strengthen the institutions.

The government was taking tough decisions to boost economy, he said, adding that it did not put any additional burden on the common people in the recent economic reforms package.

The country was facing a number of challenges when the present government came into power, but Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on track of development, he said.