Outsourcing of parking company approved

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has approved to outsourcing of the Lahore parking company and in the first phase 136 points including Gulberg, Mall Road and Allama Iqbal Town would be outsourced.

During a meeting, he said unfortunately all the companies had become the dens of corruption .It is the high time that practical steps should be taken to redress the issues and able and honest staff will be encouraged to come forward. He said if pilferage was stopped, heavy funds could be generated which could be utilised in construction of parking plazas in the city to meet the future requirements.

Transfers: The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers here on Monday. According to the notification, Muhammad Anjum Naveed, Deputy Secretary (Admn) Information & Culture, has been transferred and posted as Director (Admn) Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, Asif Mahmood, Deputy Director (Access) Punjab Skills Development Project, as Deputy Secretary Information & Culture, Khalid Nazir (awaiting posting) as CEO Solid Waste Management Company Lahore, Flt Lt (Retd) Asim Ayub (awaiting posting) as CEO Solid Waste Management Company Rawalpindi, Kashif Raza Shahid (awaiting posting) as CEO Solid Waste Management Company Faisalabad, Attique-ur-Rehman (awaiting posting) as CEO Solid Waste Management Company Gujranwala and Abdul Jabbar (awaiting posting) as CEO Solid Waste Management Company Multan.