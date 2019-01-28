Power hungry group let loose: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that a group hungry for government has been let loose on the country. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government of adopting thuggish tactics against rival political parties in order to maintain its influence.

According to the top PPP leader, the ruling party is bashing the opposition in order to hide the inefficiency of its own leaders and government. The PTI believes that there is a constant need to make false promises in order to keep the government intact but the people could not be deceived by the lies of the leaders any more.

These false promises helped the PTI in coming into power but these are not enough to lead the country on the path of prosperity. A proper vision is required for the progress of the country, Bilawal said.

He added that by giving power to those who only wish to gain political influence the establishment has given rise to questions against its own credibility. The PPP chairman also expressed concerns over the illegal occupation of land owned by relatives of his party’s senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. Being a relative of a member of the opposition has also become a crime in the country, he said.

Bilawal demanded the concern authorities to take action against those involved in the illegal occupation of land. Meanwhile in Sukkur, Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the Parliament will not function if Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s production order is cancelled.

Speaking to the media, Shah said It is their collective responsibility to take decisions which will bring improvement in the situation. If the government wants accountability it should also hold its ministers accountable, he said. Parliament cannot function without an opposition leader, he asserted.

When asked what the opposition will do if Shehbaz’s production order is cancelled, the seasoned politician said ministers will not be able to come to the Parliament. “We will also not come and Parliament won’t function,” he said.

The PPP leader further said the government seems happy with the money it has borrowed from other countries. No house or factory runs on loans, he said. Pakistan only received money as a deposit and cannot even touch it, he said.