Display of arms banned in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir has banned the display of weapons in Naurang city for a period of over one month.

The ban was imposed at the request of the district police officer after happening of a firing incident near Parade Ground in Naurang where a man was killed and two others injured.

In his letter, the district police chief had apprehended that the display of firearms might create law and order situation in Naurang, urging a ban on carriage and display of weapons to ensure security and protection of the general public.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Asif Saleem advocate, tehsil naib nazim, has said that a strong link with pen and book can lead students to progress in their practical life.

This he said while speaking at the parents day function and prize distribution ceremony at Government Higher Secondary School No 3, Michenkhel, in Lakki city on Sunday.

Pakistan Navy commander at the Dera Ismail Khan recruitment and selection centre, Abdul Rehman Marwat, school’s principal Muhammad Umar, teachers, scout leaders and parents were present on the occasion.