Wafaqi Mohtasib’s intervention offers glimmer of hope for I-12 plot allottees

Islamabad : The federal ombudsman’s intervention has brought a glimmer of hope at last for the people, who were allotted plots in the I-12 residential sector two and a half decades ago but have yet to get their possession from the city's civic agency, CDA.

Acting on the complaint of allottees, the Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the CDA chairman to send in a relevant officer tomorrow (Tuesday) to explain position on the inordinate delay in the development of the sector.

As directed, the officer will also produce records of the case during the hearing.

The ombudsman warned that it would decide the matter ex-parte in light of the available documents if the CDA’s representative didn’t show up.

The allottees complain that the CDA has distressed them and family members by denying possession of residential plots for more than 25 years for one reason or the other despite the collection of millions of rupees.

According to them, the civic agency had allotted 6,266 plots in Sector I-12, including 2,908 of smaller size.

However, many of the allottees, whose plots were shifted from E-12 and I-14 to I-12, haven’t got the plot possession for over two and a half decades.

Riaz Shah, 70, said he and many other former government employees had spent their hard-earned money to buy plots in I-12 hoping that they would put up houses near or after retirement but that didn’t happen due to the CDA’s negligence.

“Having made the due payment out of the lifetime savings, I have been driven from pillar to post by the CDA for seven years to claim plot possession. Ironically, the relevant ministries are no help,” he regretted.

The elderly allottee saw the federal ombudsman’s intervention with optimistic caution saying maybe it will make the civic agency do the needful without delay.

Khumar Gul, who bought a plot in I-12 six years ago, said like most of the other allottees, he had invested money in the housing project to provide the family with shelter after spending all his life renting a house as a salaried person.

He, however, said his plans were shattered by the CDA’s failure to begin development work in I-12.

“The allottees have spent a major amount of their little income on rent. Most of them after retirement from government service want to put up houses and therefore, they should be given the possession of their plots without delay,” he said.

Prof Tahir Mahmood said the allottees were denied of possession of their plots because of the wilful carelessness of the relevant CDA officials, who had failed to develop the sector in more than two decades.

“We brought our misery to the notice of the CDA high-ups many times but to no avail. This state of affairs is absolutely painful for us all,” he said hoping that the ombudsman will ensure the early handover of the plot possession to them.