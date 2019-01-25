close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Chinese, SA envoys call on COAS

National

January 25, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, Mpendulo Jele, High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday, says a press release. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-South Africa relations came under discussion.

