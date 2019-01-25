Mahatir cruises into Indus Pharma Tennis U16 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mahatir Mohammad moved into the final of under-16 singles in the Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at the Modern Club here on Thursday.
Mahatir beat Samad Areejo from Hyderabad in the semi-finals.Similarly, Sameer Zaman won against M Yahya 4-2, 2-4, 5-4 (5) and Nael Mirza beat Hadi 4-2, 4-2 in the semi-finals of under-10 category.
In the under-16 singles quarter-finals, Asim Gul overpowered Ashan Siddiq 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 and Samad thrashed Kashan Tariq 6-0, 6-0.In the juniors 18 singles quarter-finals, Nauman Aftab smashed Asher Mir 6-0, 6-0, M Ali defeated Saim Danish 7-5, 6-3, and Zubair Raja beat Ghufran Fiaz 6-0, 6-3.
Zain Ehtisham thrashed Ibrahim Qureshi 4-0, 4-0 in the under-12 singles quarter-finals.In the under-18 doubles semi-finals, the pair of Ashar and Ammar beat the duo of Ahsan and Farooq 6-2, 6-4.
The pair of Azhar and Javed defeated the duo of Altaf Hussain and Humayiun 6-4, 6-3 in the 55 doubles semi-finals.In the first round of men’s doubles, the pair of M Ali and Major Abbas won against the duo of Javed Iqbal and Sher Ahmed 7-5, 6-4.
