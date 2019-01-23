France gives Pakistan Rs19.5b loan for Peshawar bus project

ISLAMABAD: French government has provided Pakistan Rs19.5 billion (130 million Euros) soft loan for Peshawar sustainable bus rapid transit corridor project.

According to French embassy announcement on Tuesday Noor Ahmed, Federal Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Marc Baréty, Ambassador of France and Jacky Amprou, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) inked credit facility agreement worth Euros 130 million for financing Peshawar sustainable bus rapid transit corridor project.

The project will provide safe, efficient and well integrated mass transit system improving energy efficiency and air quality through reduction of green house gas emissions. The project will contribute to the government of Pakistan’s strategy in urban services and economic development.