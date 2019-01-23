Haider bags National U-21 Snooker title

ISLAMABAD: Little known Gujranwala boy Haider Ali, who is participating in a major event for the very first time, stunned experienced Haris Tahir (Pjb) 6-3 to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Championship title at the Pakistan Sports Complex Tuesday.

Pencil thin Haider won 55-44, 85-0 (51), 62-36, 73-12, 35-76, 13-96 (96), 72-19, 28-58, 65-23 to surprise his experienced opponent.

“I am on the national scene for the very first time. I have never participated in any big event previously. I am glad that I have beaten some of the best on my way to title,” bearded Haider said. He said he was keen to continue playing national and if picked international events. “I want to make it a profession. I know well that I can improve in days to come and with the time after gaining required experience,” he said.

Munawwar H. Shaikh, President Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) and co-chairman PBSA presented cash and trophies to winners and runner-ups.

Individual prizes were also given by MB Ghauri, Faheem Anwar, Ijaz Mehmood and Rana Naveed Ashfaq.