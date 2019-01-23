close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Haider bags National U-21 Snooker title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Little known Gujranwala boy Haider Ali, who is participating in a major event for the very first time, stunned experienced Haris Tahir (Pjb) 6-3 to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Championship title at the Pakistan Sports Complex Tuesday.

Pencil thin Haider won 55-44, 85-0 (51), 62-36, 73-12, 35-76, 13-96 (96), 72-19, 28-58, 65-23 to surprise his experienced opponent.

“I am on the national scene for the very first time. I have never participated in any big event previously. I am glad that I have beaten some of the best on my way to title,” bearded Haider said. He said he was keen to continue playing national and if picked international events. “I want to make it a profession. I know well that I can improve in days to come and with the time after gaining required experience,” he said.

Munawwar H. Shaikh, President Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) and co-chairman PBSA presented cash and trophies to winners and runner-ups.

Individual prizes were also given by MB Ghauri, Faheem Anwar, Ijaz Mehmood and Rana Naveed Ashfaq.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports