close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 23, 2019

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris in IHK

Top Story

January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Tuesday. According to KMS, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district. One of the martyred youth identified as Shams-ul-Haq Mengnoo, is the brother of an officer of Indian Police Service, Inam-ul-Haq Mengnoo.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story