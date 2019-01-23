Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Tuesday. According to KMS, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district. One of the martyred youth identified as Shams-ul-Haq Mengnoo, is the brother of an officer of Indian Police Service, Inam-ul-Haq Mengnoo.