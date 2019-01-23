Punjab governor visits PFC: Furniture industry to be supported, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar : will provide high-tech training to woodworkers on a par with international standards to fully exploit export potential for Pakistani made furniture by offering a variety of top class innovative designing to attract the foreign buyers.

He said this during his visit to the headquarters of Pakistan Furniture Council here. He said that the government would provide free-of-cost technical expertise for training of woodworkers across the province on the recommendations of PFC. Tevta and other such institutions would be given directions to introduce training courses to meet the demands of the latest designing in furniture sector, he added.

The Punjab governor also urged the business people to work extensively to promote the local industry.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said imports would be discouraged by encouraging local industries. “I am delighted to support the Pakistan Furniture Council, a body committed to promoting Pakistani skill and craftsmanship, as well as creating international linkages to encourage trade,” he said.

He said Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract investment and it was highly praiseworthy that PFC was utilising full force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by creating business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers.

PFC chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the Punjab governor on the steps taken by PFC to boost exports besides encouraging young entrepreneurs to run business successfully by holding national mega Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.