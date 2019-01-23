Age limits

There is an old saying that a person is “never too old to learn”. In Pakistan, however, everything has to be accomplished within a certain age. For example, the upper age limit for the CSS examination is 30 years. In developed countries, there are no such age restrictions. This is the reason why these countries have highly experienced and intellectual bureaucrats because candidates can come even after the completion of their PhD or other higher degree. At the same time, the inefficiency in our bureaucracy system is almost the result of the lack of maturity. Most of our candidates directly come in the system after the completion of their bachelor’s degree. On this basis, I would urge PM Imran Khan, who always talks about the Western system, to revise the upper limit for such important examinations.

Ahmed Ali Tunio

Khairpur