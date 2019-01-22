Australia call up Patterson for Lanka Tests

SYDNEY: In-form Kurtis Patterson was added to Australia’s squad on Monday for the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka as selectors try to fix a batting line-up that failed to fire during the home Tests against India.

The 25-year-old New South Wales batsman scored back-to-back centuries for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last week. National selector Trevor Hohns said Patterson had been “pushing his case for selection for some time”.

“We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection,” Hohns added in a statement.

“Given Kurtis’ consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week’s tour match against our upcoming opponent we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad.”