Power minister asks Discos for feeders GIS mapping

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Monday directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) to immediately undertake GIS mapping of all the 11KV feeders and replace the 100 thousand (01 lakh) electromagnetic electricity meters with digital meters by end February 2019 to reduce line losses.

The directions were passed in a meeting with chief executive officers of all Discos here at the Power Division. The minister for power further directed the CEOs to personally inspect the distribution transformers of various capacities on random basis to ascertain their mechanical fitness. He directed the CEOs to launch cleanup operations in highly populated areas and remove hazardous wires etc. Omar Ayub Khan informed the meeting that the Power Division is in the process to initiate smart meters (AMI) projects in all Discos.

He, particularly, mentioned Pesco and Mepco to be the next in line as Lesco and Iesco have already initiated the process. He directed the CEOs to prepare and implement three-month plan for feeder wise anti-theft operation in their respective areas for complete elimination of theft so that consumers can get uninterrupted power supply in summer.