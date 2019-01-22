Two accused, lawyer’s clerk killed on court premises

PAKPATTAN: Unidentified people gunned down two accused and a lawyer’s clerk on the district court premises here on Monday.

M Ibraheem alias Ibri Malkana and his brother M Ifraheem alias Ifri Malkana, involved in dozens of murder, dacoity and rape cases, came to a court for hearing of their case. When they were entering a lawyer’s chamber, unidentified people opened fire on them. As a result, Ibrahim, Ifraheem and lawyer’s clerk M Yousaf were killed on the spot.

Reportedly, both the killed accused were on bail. Faridnagar police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem and started investigation.

LOADSHEDDING: People have been facing a number of problems due to gas and electricity loadshedding. Talking to newsmen here, the people said that power loadshedding had made their lives miserable. They said that water supply also remained suspended during the power loadshedding. The shopkeepers said that the loadshedding was affecting their business. Meanwhile, the gas loadshedding was creating several problems for the women. The women said that they could not cook food as there was no gas. The people have demanded the high-ups concerned look into the matter and take steps to end the gas and electricity loadshedding.