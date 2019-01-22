SA name women squads for SL series

JOHANNESBURG: Faye Tunnicliffe, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk and Lara Goodall have been drafted into South Africa’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match T20I rubber against Sri Lanka, starting on February 1. After South Africa failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the World T20 tournament, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Raisibe Ntozakhe have been left out. Tunnicliffe, the wicketkeeper from Boland, has played five T20Is. Brits, another wicketkeeper-batter, last played a T20I in June 2018.

South Africa women ODI Squad: Dane van Niekerk(c), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Saarah Smith, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Faye Tunnicliffe, Masabata Klaas, Andrie.