Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Martyr laid to rest

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: An army soldier, who had buried alive under an avalanche at Siachen Glacier during duty a day earlier, was laid to rest at his native village here on Sunday.

The contingent of army soldiers had taken the body of Shan Shah from Siachen to his native Giadarpur village.

The body of martyred was retrieved after hectic efforts by the army because of inclement weather at the highest war zone. The funeral prayer of Shan Shah alias Shani Tanoli was offered at Government Higher Secondary School in Giadarpur. The people from the army and all walks of life largely attended the last ritual of the martyred following which he was laid to rest with state honour.

