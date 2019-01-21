Out of stock

Government hospitals in Sindh do not have basic vaccines available. In rural areas, hundreds of people are bitten by dogs. When they reach the nearest medical facility, they are given the standard reply that the hospital is out of stock.

The Sindh government has taken no steps to ensure that at least basic medicines are available at government hospitals. The healthcare authorities need to take steps to overcome the scarcity of vaccine in emergency situations.

Siraj Ahmed

Naudero