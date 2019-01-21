close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 21, 2019

Out of stock

Newspost

January 21, 2019

Government hospitals in Sindh do not have basic vaccines available. In rural areas, hundreds of people are bitten by dogs. When they reach the nearest medical facility, they are given the standard reply that the hospital is out of stock.

The Sindh government has taken no steps to ensure that at least basic medicines are available at government hospitals. The healthcare authorities need to take steps to overcome the scarcity of vaccine in emergency situations.

Siraj Ahmed

Naudero

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost