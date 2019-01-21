Casemiro wonder goal helps Real down Sevilla

MADRID: Casemiro’s stunning long-range strike and a late goal from Luka Modric earned Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday and a much-needed boost to their flailing title challenge in La Liga.

Madrid began the day 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, but this victory should inject a timely shot of confidence.Casemiro’s bending effort in the 78th minute and Modric’s injury-time finish settled a compelling contest of third against fourth but Madrid were dominant in the second half and, in the end, deserved the points.

It means they move above Sevilla and behind Atletico Madrid, who stay second after running out 3-0 winners away at bottom-club Huesca.Diego Simeone’s side remain Barca’s most tenacious challengers but for Real, this was their most impressive result in weeks, following a run of only two wins from five matches.

“Beating your direct rivals is always worth more than three points,” coach Santiago Solari said afterwards. “The celebration for our first goal was pure joy.”Madrid had been thrashed by Sevilla in September, a 3-0 loss that triggered a run of one victory in seven games, the seventh culminating in Julen Lopetegui being sacked.

Solari sparked a brief revival but performances had slumped again. This was more like it, a purposeful display led by Modric, who played first with a bandage and then stitches to protect a cut eye.

“He was outstanding,” Solari said. “Considering he played with a cut, and stitches, he is a fighter. The fact he scored in the last minute shows his spirit and the spirit of the team.”

Sevilla had gone top in November when Barca were also stuttering but doubts remain about their sturdiness under pressure. In their last 28 visits to the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou, they have now lost 27 and drawn one.

“The biggest games hit you not only physically but mentally too,” Sevilla coach Pablo Machin said. “I have always said there would be moments this season where we were not playing so well.”Isco again started on the bench, along with the struggling Marcelo, while Gareth Bale was absent as he continues to recover from a calf strain.