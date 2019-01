Pakistan U16s down Aussies to win series 3-2

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16s registered a convincing six-wicket victory over Australia Under-16s in the fifth and final 50-over-a-side match to win the series 3-2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai Friday, says a PCB release.

Pakistan made light work of a 213-run chase on the back of a fine half-century by opener Sameer Saqib. The Faisalabad-born batsman scored 56 with the help of five fours to lead a combined charge by the batsmen.

Sameer added 46 runs for the first wicket with Ali Hassan, who made an enterprising 27 off 35 balls with the help of five fours. For the third wicket, Sameer added 71 runs with his captain Umer Eman (36).

The chase was duly completed with six wickets and 23 balls to spare by the pair of Kashif Ali and Rizwan Mehmood, who put on 58 runs for their unbroken fifth wicket. Kashif scored 31 not out from 30 balls with the help of five fours, while Rizwan’s 27 not out included four fours.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 212 in 47.5 overs after they were put into bat. Their total was built on opener Ryley Smith’s 95 off 125 balls that included seven fours and two sixes.

Smith added 97 runs for the third wicket with McFadyen, who scored a watchful 37 off 64 balls. The two had come together after Pakistan’s opening bowlers had reduced the tourists to 15-2 inside the four overs.

Pakistan bowlers maintained their stranglehold throughout the innings and it was only a late flourish by Nicholas Davis (32 off 18 balls) that helped Australia cross the 200-run mark.

Ahmed Khan continued his rich vein of form with the ball, collecting two more wickets to finish the series with a tally of 13 wickets. The right-arm fast bowler took 2-25 in his six overs in the series-decider. He was ably supported by Umer, who took two wickets for 32 in his 10 overs.

The two sides will now go head to head in a one-off Twenty20 match, which will be played at the ICC Academy tomorrow (Sunday).

Scores in brief: Pakistan Under-16s beat Australia by six wickets to win series 3-2: Australia 212 all out in 47.5 overs (Ryley Smith 95, Noah McFadyen 37, Nicholas Davis 32; Ahmed Khan 2-25, Umer Eman 2-32). Pakistan 216-4 in 46.1 overs (Sameer Saqib 56, Umer Eman 36, Kashif Ali 31 not out, Rizwan Mehmood 27 not out; Noah McFadyen 2-43).