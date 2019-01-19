Arms, ammunition recovered in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an action in lower parts of Orakzai tribal districts, sources said on Friday.
The sources said that law-enforcement agencies received information that the militants had concealed weapons in Khowadarra. A team was sent to the site that found 12 boxes of ammunition, 1000 rounds, and other explosive material.
