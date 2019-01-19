close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2019

Arms, ammunition recovered in Hangu

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2019

HANGU: The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an action in lower parts of Orakzai tribal districts, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that law-enforcement agencies received information that the militants had concealed weapons in Khowadarra. A team was sent to the site that found 12 boxes of ammunition, 1000 rounds, and other explosive material.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar