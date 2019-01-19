‘Water level in Lahore recedes to 290 feet’

Punjab Assembly on Friday held question hour session related to the departments of Irrigation, Revenues, Colonies and Disaster Management.

Ministers concerned Mohsin Leghari, Col (r) Anwer and Khalid Mehmood responded to the queries of the legislators in the session that was chaired by Chairman of Panel MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad. Sheikh Allauddin, the PML-N legislator, while responding to an answer provided to the House by the Irrigation Minister, stated that the water level in Lahore had receded to 290 feet level which was an alarming situation for the provincial capital. Responding to a question by an Opposition MPA, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Irrigation Minister, read a four-page long answer before the House.

Regarding the queries related to the Disaster Management, Minister concerned Khalid Mehmood stated that due to lack of rains this year, not much damage was reported to the crops. The members of the House burst into laughter while responding to a question to the damage done to the livestock population, he told that in Gujrat, a cow and a calf were killed due to rains.

Sheikh Allauddin, while speaking on the point of order, said that work on Chunia Jambar Road was initiated in the era of PML-N but the present government, after coming to power, had stopped construction work. He said accidents and dacoities had become frequent on that incomplete road. The session was adjourned for Monday. Azma Bokhari, the PML-N MPA on Friday submitted a call attention notice in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat regarding the death of a 27-year-old youth in Saggian Park whose body was recovered from a packed jute bag.