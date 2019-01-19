close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

'KP to attend 2020 Dubai World Expo'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that the government would participate in the 2020 Dubai World Expo for the promotion of tourism and other sectors in the province.

The chief minister also revealed that a high-level delegation of KP consisting of tourism, health, education, and industries departments will also be sent to Abu Dhabi for bilateral trade and investment soon.

The chief minister was talking to a representative delegation of Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi at Chief Minister’s House, wherein different investment opportunities came under discussion, said handout. The chief minister welcomed the delegation for investment in different sectors of the province.

