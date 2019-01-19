Cop held for killing three in Orangi Town

Within less than 24 hours of the murders of three people, including two brothers, in Orangi Town, the police on Friday claimed to have made a major breakthrough by arresting a policeman said to be involved in the triple murder.

The three victims were shot dead late Thursday night within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. They were later identified as brothers Imtiaz, 30, and Adnan alias Raju, 22, while the third was their friend Nadeem Hamid, 51.

A major arrest in the case was made on Friday. “We have arrested a policeman named Tanvir for the triple murder,” claimed District West SSP Shaukat Ali Khatiyan. “Tanvir had a monetary dispute over the purchase of land in Manghopir from the deceased Nadeem Hamid.”

The officer said that Hamid was demanding a higher amount for the plot by breaking the deal which had been decided earlier. He added that the suspected policeman along with his companion came to Organi Town and shot the victims multiple times, before fleeing. Police are searching for Tanvir’s companion who has gone into hiding.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the deceased brothers were offered near their residence in Sector 14, Orangi Town after Zuhr prayers, while the funeral prayers of their friend Hamid were offered at North Nazimabad.

A large number of people including their relatives, friends and neighbours attended. They later also staged a protest against the incident and demanded justice. The brothers used to work at a garments factory. Adnan had recently gotten married, about five months ago, while Hamid was an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and also associated with the property business. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.