PK-30 by-poll: PPP withdraws candidate in support of PML-Nax

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has withdrawn its aspirant from election race in support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz contender to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the by-election.
“I am pleased to withdraw my party contender in support of the PML-N aspirant on the request of my party’s central leadership,” Malik Waheed, the divisional president of PPP, told a gathering held here on Thursday. The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the by-election in constituency PK-30 on February 22.
This seat had fallen vacant after the disqualification of PML-N contender Mian Ziaur Rehman in a fake degree case by apex court last year. The meeting, which was attended among others by PPP and PML-N leaders also announced to work jointly for the success of the PML-N contender Mazhar Ali Qasim. Waheed said that his party had withdrawn its contender Chaudhry Abdul Aziz and now both PPP and PML-N would campaign jointly.
Speaking on the occasion, PML-N district president Zafar Mahmood said that because of the alliance of both the parties Mazhar Ali Qasim would defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf contender with a big margin of votes.
