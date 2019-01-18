China sets a model of good governance

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has ordered for making all possible efforts to promote modern social governance, push forward reforms and develop a better force in political and legal work.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in a speech to the central conference on political and legal work held in Beijing this week. He instructed law enforcement and judicial agencies to enhance their revolutionary spirit, standardize their practices and improve competence. China to set a model of good governance, he added.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Xi demanded more efforts to enhance law enforcement in key areas that matter to the immediate interests of the public so that they can be provided with cleaner air and water, safer food and faster traffic in a more harmonious society.