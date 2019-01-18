AIOU to set up 1,500 prospectus’ sale points

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will set up about 1500 centres all over the country, enabling the aspiring students to get prospectus for the new admissions that begin on February 1.

The prospectus and admission forms will also be available on the University’s official website.

The admissions will be opened from Matric to PhD level. Teachers’ training programs will also be introduced.