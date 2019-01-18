Brazil may drop visas for US, Australia, Japan visitors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil is considering dropping visas for visitors from the US, Australia, Canada and Japan to boost its tourism industry, media reported on Thursday. Tourism Minister Alvaro Antonio told reporters the measure could be adopted soon, with the aim of tripling annual revenues from foreign tourists to $18 billion, the newspaper O Globo reported.
