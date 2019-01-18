Dembele leaves Spurs to join China’s Guangzhou R&F

SHANGHAI: Mousa Dembele became the latest high-profile name to swap Europe for China when he left English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and joined Guangzhou R&F on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Belgian international will cost the Chinese Super League (CSL) club about 12 million euros ($13.5 million) and he can expect to receive a significant hike in wages.Dembele, who could soon be joined in China by West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic, is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League when fit.

But his appearances have become increasingly limited in recent seasons because of injury.“Now it feels like my family, part of my family,” Dembele told Spurs TV, reflecting on his departure after six-and-a-half years at the Premier League title challengers.