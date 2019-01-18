close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Rise in renewable energy share mulled

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The power division is considering increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix to 20 percent till 2025 from the existing four percent and to 30 percent till 2030 to attract maximum investment, a government official said on Thursday.

The division, in this regard, is working on renewable energy policy to attract maximum investment, as there exists immense potential in solar, wind and hydel resources, federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him at his office.

Acknowledging the important position of the energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said these are the symbol of deep-rooted relations between the two countries based on mutual respect.

These relations are further strengthening with each passing day, he said, adding that the power division is extending all-out support to the Chinese and other investors in the power sector and their various issues are being resolved on priority basis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business