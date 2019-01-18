Rise in renewable energy share mulled

ISLAMABAD: The power division is considering increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix to 20 percent till 2025 from the existing four percent and to 30 percent till 2030 to attract maximum investment, a government official said on Thursday.

The division, in this regard, is working on renewable energy policy to attract maximum investment, as there exists immense potential in solar, wind and hydel resources, federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him at his office.

Acknowledging the important position of the energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said these are the symbol of deep-rooted relations between the two countries based on mutual respect.

These relations are further strengthening with each passing day, he said, adding that the power division is extending all-out support to the Chinese and other investors in the power sector and their various issues are being resolved on priority basis.