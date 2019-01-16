close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Woman killed for ‘honour’

National

MINGORA: A woman was allegedly killed for honour in the Matta tehsil of the Swat district, police said on Tuesday.

They said one Hayatullah with the assistance of his father Bakhtzada and mother Rehmania allegedly strangulated his wife to death in Arambagh in Matta. The police arrested Hayatullah and Bakhtzada and started an investigation. Also, two persons sustained injuries in Wardak Owesha in Matta. The police said that one Muhammad Rehman tried to force his entry into a house in Wardak Owesha in Matta tehsil when a woman identified as Zainab opened fire on him. The intruder sustained injuries in the firing. He also allegedly injured a child Chashma Bibi in the retaliatory fire. Both the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

