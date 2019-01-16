tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP) and ICMC on Tuesday arranged a workshop for police officials to sensitise them about the refugees’ human rights issues.
Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Furqan Bilal said that the workshop for sensitising the people about refugees rights was a good step.
