Tabuk governor presents gold Kalashnikov to PM

ISLAMABAD: Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province, Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz has gifted a ‘gold Kalashnikov’ and bullets to Prime Minister Imran Khan.The gold-plated Russian gun was gifted in a meeting at the PM Office, Geo TV reported on Tuesday. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.The premier thanked the Saudi prince for the expensive gift, they added.