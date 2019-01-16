Two periods of sports in schools every week: minister

LAHORE: The Schools Education Department is mulling to introduce and encourage vigorous sports activities in schools to engage students in healthy sports.

Sports would inculcate passion of sportsman-spirit in the budding minds to grow as self-confident and energetic youth. For this purpose, two periods will be reserved for sports every week and sports events would also be held at the level of tehsil, district, division and province to bring out best sports talent. This was stated by Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas while chairing a meeting at the office of PCTB here on Tuesday. Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal and other high officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Murad Raas said computerised application is being designed in collaboration with PITB to organise educational activities in schools. This application would be introduced in 100 selected primary schools of Lahore in first phase. The subjects of science, math and English would be taught through this application. The teachers would daily log in to their accounts through this application to teach the students and this would also be used for giving homework to the students. He said that this application would be very effective for keeping an eye on the educational activities and the daily progress of the school would also be monitored. The government is keen to change the traditional role of the teachers and the teachers will now perform as change agents in their schools to develop the students as future leaders in different fields.

PHC: The Board of the Commissioners of the Punjab Healthcare Commission has unanimously elected senior health professional Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid as the Chairperson BoC. This was decided at the 41st BoC meeting held at the PHC office here on Tuesday. Turkish team: An eight-member delegation from Turkish State Railway companies Talamsas and Raymisas on Tuesday visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters.