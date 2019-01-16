A difficult life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In this unjust and hyperinflation-stricken society like ours, life is indeed nerve-racking for many. In this Naya Pakistan, living is not easy for those who do not have adequate resources.
Prices of essential items, including medicines, are sky-rocketing. It is unfortunate to see that rule of law, justice and healthcare are not on the priority list of the ruling class
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
