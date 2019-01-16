close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

A difficult life

Newspost

January 16, 2019

In this unjust and hyperinflation-stricken society like ours, life is indeed nerve-racking for many. In this Naya Pakistan, living is not easy for those who do not have adequate resources.

Prices of essential items, including medicines, are sky-rocketing. It is unfortunate to see that rule of law, justice and healthcare are not on the priority list of the ruling class

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

