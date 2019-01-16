Twin cities to face power outages

LAHORE: Parts of twin cities (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) will face phased power outages due to repair and maintenance work at the 500 kV Rawat Grid Station, an announcement said on Tuesday.

“The load management has been scheduled from January 17 to 19, 2019 and from January 21 to 23, 2019 to safely replace a 132 kV busbar at the grid station,” a spokesman for National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) said in the statement.

“Phase wise shutdowns have been granted by IESCO (Islamabad Electricity Supply Company) to perform the maintenance work efficiently.”

The NTDC spokesman said subsequently the load management would be carried from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM on daily basis on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of the IESCO.

“With the replacement of busbar at Rawat grid station, the issues of overloading in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjacent areas will be reduced and uninterrupted power supply to consumers will be ensured,” the spokesman said.