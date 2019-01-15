Abidi's murder: Security company’s licence suspended

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Monday suspended licence of the private security company for negligence in posting guard on security of slain former lawmaker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Ali Raza Abidi, a private news channel reported.

The Sindh Home Department secretary said earlier a show cause notice was issued to the company for committing negligence and the Home Department was not satisfied with its reply in this regard. “The company failed to provide record of guard’s training and police verification,” the secretary said.