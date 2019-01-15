Governor says tribal districts to get all facilities

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Monday that people of the merged districts would get all facilities like other developed areas.

He expressed these views while talking to a 100-member tribal jirga belonging to erstwhile Frontier Region Peshawar at the Governor’s House, said an official handout. The jirga informed the governor about their problems and also invited him to visit the area. The governor said the tribal jirga would be established at the local level to monitor the developmental schemes in the area and this jirga would remain in touch with local administration to solve the issues of the public.

He said the local government elections would be held in the newly merged areas soon and every FR region would have own nazim to address people’s problems at their doorstep. The governor said funds for the development of the tribal districts would also be allocated in the provincial budget and 10-year developmental package by the federal government would bring about a positive change in the merged areas.