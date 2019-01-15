close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

PSL franchises, PCB discuss financial matters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: The PCB officials and the PSL franchises discussed financial matters at the sixth meeting of the PSL Governing Council at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, on Monday.

The Governing Council noted the historic commercial rights deals that saw a 192 percent increase in the title sponsorship and 358 percent increase in media rights. The participants noted that as a result of these deals PCB and the franchisees had collectively exceeded valuations shared by independent global consultants from Lagardere.

The Governing Council noted that in line with the original business model of the tournament, the share of each franchisee had increased substantially.

While noting the importance of obtaining tax relief from the government to manage cash flows for franchisees, the Governing Council reiterated its commitment to engage with relevant authorities in the coming days.

It was noted that PCB had put in place elaborate plans to facilitate fans across the five venues in the UAE and Pakistan. This includes the provision of shuttle services across stadia to improve access for fans.

